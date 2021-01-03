Now, India records less than 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

A health worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for the COVID-19 test, in Jammu on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India on Saturday, taking the country's caseload to 1,03,05,788, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99 lakh, according to the health ministry.

A total of 19,079 people tested positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,49,218 in the country, with 224 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,06,387, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, the health ministry issued a standard operating procedure (SOP), which stated that all passengers coming from the UK between January 8 and January 30 would be subjected to self-paid COVID-19 tests on arrival.

Moreover, each passenger arriving from the UK would have to bring his or her COVID-19 negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, the SOP stated.

India had suspended all flights to and from the United Kingdom from December 23 to 31 to check the spread of the mutated, more contagious variant of Coronavirus found there. Later, the suspension was extended till January 7.

1,03,05,788

Total number of cases in the country as of Saturday

1,49,218

Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India as of Saturday

99,06,387

Patients Recovered and discharged in india as of Saturday

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever