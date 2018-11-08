Now, it's celebrate Students' Day, even as schools are on vacation

national

Government asks schools to celebrate the day on November 7, despite being closed for Diwali holidays

Schools were expected to hold a book distribution for children from nearby slums, activities to inculcate a liking for education among children, and essay writing, elocution competitions and so on to celebrate Students' Day

Whether schools function or not, they must celebrate Students' Day. This is the ignorant approach of the state government, which had issued an order to them to celebrate Students' Day on November 7. Schools are currently on Diwali vacation and were informed about this only on November 6. They didn't know what to do as the government has also asked them to submit the report of activities held.

The new day has been added to the list of many others that schools have been asked to celebrate by the government. According to a Government Resolution in this regard (on November 3), schools were expected to hold a book distribution for children from nearby slums, activities to inculcate a liking for education among children, and essay writing, elocution competitions etc. They were also to ensure awareness regarding the importance of education. The GR which ordered all schools to celebrate the day was formed forgetting that Diwali vacations have started. Schools will resume only after the second week of November. Hence the GR has become a joke in the education circle.

Principals criticise GR

"This is bizarre. To celebrate Students' Day shouldn't there be students in schools? Shouldn't the government know that this is the Diwali vacation and November 7 falls exactly during the festival days?" said a principal from a school in Matunga. Another principal from a school in Borivali, said, "This list of celebrations of different days is constantly increasing. We have already reached around 90 days of celebrations. When are schools supposed to look after academics? With such orders schools are expected to celebrate the days and send a report of the celebration, and all this reflects on their performance. How are we supposed to hold activities on Students' Day when the day falls during Diwali vacation?"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates