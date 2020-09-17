Now, it's Kangana Ranaut versus comedian Kunal Kamra

Kangana Ranaut took on comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday after he compared her with Indian yogi Sadhguru. It began with the actor calling show business "intoxicating" and "make-believe" and that it needs a "spiritual core to recognise this delusion."

Kamra poked fun at her words of wisdom. Kangy hit back, "These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect ,spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT."

Kamra then wondered why she needed Y security to live life on her own terms. "To protect a revolutionary voice," shot back Kangy.

In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy ‘The protector’ and ‘ The protected’. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation ð https://t.co/0ul1IUmDgV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has returned to her hometown Manali following the tension in her relationship with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

