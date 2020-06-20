Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan accused of bullying; here's why

A section of netizens, especially Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, are taking to social media to call out the late actor's colleagues who made disparaging remarks about him. A clip of Kareena Kapoor Khan and buddy Amrita Arora Ladak from a talk show is doing the rounds of the Internet.

When Bebo is asked to give advice to Sara Ali Khan, she says that she should not date her debut film's hero. At that time, Sara was shooting with Rajput for Kedarnath (2018). The star's answer has made netizens slam Bebo for bullying outsiders by making an indirect jibe at SSR.

Similarly, netizens have been bashing Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt for making fun of Sushant on an episode of Koffee With Karan. Many also decided to unfollow Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar on social media, especially Twitter.

This move came after KJo and Alia were accused by netizens of nepotism and for mistreating outsiders like Sushant Singh Rajput. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt also faced flak on social media for their condolence posts for Sushant. Netizens slammed them for their 'hypocrisy'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news