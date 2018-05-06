Now, kids' swimming, gymnastics classes are priority for disgraced David Warner

"I think the biggest thing for us has been when you are in a routine you can get caught in a bubble - cricket, hotels, packing your bags, coming home," David Warner said



Disgraced Australian cricketer David Warner said on Saturday that he is using his time away from the game in reconnecting with his family. "I think the biggest thing for us has been when you are in a routine you can get caught in a bubble - cricket, hotels, packing your bags, coming home," he said.

Family activities like children's swimming lessons and gymnastics classes are now priorities, he said. "I am making time now and it is worthwhile. I've missed that part where the kids run up to the gate saying, 'Mummy and Daddy are here' and I am really enjoying and embracing that." Warner, considered the mastermind behind the plan to tamper with the ball in South Africa recently, spoke to Australian newspaper NT News. Along with his skipper Steven Smith, vice-captain Warner has been banned for 12 months.

