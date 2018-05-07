Now, law students will ask Mumbai University not to delay their exams

This development comes after Saturday's protest by a group of students, led by the Student Law Council (SLC) in MU's Kalina campus, demanding the results of the January exam and postponement of the upcoming exams



Ashutosh Mishra and Zain Shroff

With uncertainty looming large over their exams, a group of law students from various colleges in Mumbai are going to approach the examination director of Mumbai University (MU) today to register their protest against the postponement of their upcoming papers.

This development comes after Saturday's protest by a group of students, led by the Student Law Council (SLC) in MU's Kalina campus, demanding the results of the January exam and postponement of the upcoming exams. The protest was called off after the VC assured their demands would be considered.

Stick to schedule

mid-day spoke to some students visiting the examination director tomorrow. "This is the second time they're postponing the exam. Our say is that the final exams should be conducted as per the schedule, while KT exams could be later," said Ashutosh Mishra from Rizvi college. "My law college is in Kudal, Sindhudurga district. We have longer procedures and are tired of postponement," said Prashant Chandanshiv, a first year LLB student from Victor Dantas Law College.

Palak Gupta, second year LLB student from Thane Municipal Council's law college said, "Our concerns should solely be about the results and not getting the exams postponed. There is no logical connection between the delay in the result and the exam time table." "We urge MU and all stakeholders to synergise their efforts in ensuring results are declared within the 45-day timeline," said Zain Shroff of Jitendra Chauhan college of law.

The other side

Vinod Malale, PRO, MU said, "We have already received the demand for postponement. If some students come saying otherwise, we will carefully hear them also. We will check the authenticity of both the demands and take a decision after careful contemplation."

