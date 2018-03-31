Now, Madhya Pradesh government employees can retire at the age of 62

There are about 5 lakh regular government employees in the state. The Congress, accusing the government of "deceiving" the state's unemployed youth by increasing the retirement age, demanded that such youths be given a "berozgari bhatta"



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced raising the retirement age of state government employees to 62 years from the current 60 years. He, however, did not disclose details of this decision. There are about 5 lakh regular government employees in the state. The Congress, accusing the government of "deceiving" the state's unemployed youth by increasing the retirement age, demanded that such youths be given a "berozgari bhatta" (unemployment allowance).

Replying to a question on Supreme Court's order related to the promotion of state government employees, Chouhan said, "Several state government employees are not able to get promotion due to the apex court's order in a case related to 'reservation in promotion' pending with the SC. We will not allow any employee to retire without him getting his due promotion. This is why we have decided to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62 years."

