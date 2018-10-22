Now, Maharashtra state kids to be aware of corruption

national

Schools have been asked to give anti-corruption lessons to children with a variety of programmes held during this time, such as experts' speeches, workshops, discussions etc

Representational Image

As if the long list of 'days' which schools have to celebrate was not enough, they have been burdened with observing Vigilance Awareness Week. The state government has asked schools to observe this week from October 29 to November 3. Schools have been asked to give anti-corruption lessons to children with a variety of programmes held during this time, such as experts' speeches, workshops, discussions etc.

This new order by the state government hasn't been received well by schools. Principals have expressed disappointment over it. "It is not a subject such young children should be introduced to at school level. By observing such a week we are introducing them to the concept of corruption, bribes etc. This is just another additional non-academic work burden on schools," said Prashant Redij, secretary of the Mumbai Principals' Association.

The circular by the Maharashtra government also has a pledge to be taken regarding making conscious efforts to eradicate corruption from the system. Schools are included in the list wherein government offices have been told to observe this week.

"Through the guidelines, it can very well be understood that it is for persons working in government offices. There is a lot of confusion over why schools were asked to observe this week. Yet the state government has issued the circular asking schools too to participate, while extending the guidelines given out by the central government pertaining to government officials," added a principal of a school from Andheri.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates