Now, mob march to Jamia shouting 'goli maaro...'

New Delhi: A mob marched towards the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday, carrying national flags and shouting "Jai Shri Ram" and "goli maro sa***n ko".

Hafeez Azmi, a Jamia student protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the university, said, "The group deliberately stopped at the barricade near gate no. 1, where the main protest is going on. They were there for more than 10 minutes, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and shouting 'goli maro sa***n ko' The police were standing right there."

Some students showed video clips in which a few policemen could be seen walking along with the group of men while they were shouting objectionable slogans. The policemen subsequently asked the men to disperse and took them towards Sukhdev Vihar, the students said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Tuesday appointed Rajendra Prasad Meena as the Deputy Commissioner of Southeast district. The decision came a day after it removed Chinmoy Biswal from the post in the wake of three firing incidents near Jamia and Shaheen Bagh.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police claimed Kapil Baisala, who opened fire at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week, is a member of the AAP. Baisala's family has, however, refuted the claims.

CAA, NPR tools to mark out and annihilate: Mahua

TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra has accused the BJP-led government of betraying the voters, saying that nobody wants to be part of "us versus them" debate. "Today, I rise to speak of betrayal...," she said while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. "NPR, NRC, and CAA are all tools in Machevillian design to first mark out and then disenfranchise and finally annihilate. This is your biggest betrayal of those who voted for you. Nobody wants to be part of this 'us versus them' debate. My friends who voted for you in 2014 are horrified by what is happening in their name under your watch," she said.

