Now, Netflix and quiz

Were Ross and Rachel on a break? Did Brad Pitt make an appearance on the show? Which season of Sacred Games features Radhika Apte? If you know the answers to some of these questions, this might be just the thing for you. Those long nights of binge-watching the newest and most popular Netflix series may finally pay off and you might get to share space with fellow binge-watchers.

In the Weeqly edition, a series of online quizzes by Gyaanspace and PayTM Insider, this Saturday will be dedicated to the Netflix and Chill quiz. "We did a Bollywood quiz two weeks ago, followed by a cricket quiz and this week will be for TV series and all those millennials binge-watching during the lockdown," says Titash Banerjea, quiz master and knowledge manager, Gyaanspace. "Some of the rounds include identifying actors in a game of merged faces, answering questions about celebrity guest appearances in television shows, naming characters and so much more," he reveals. "For instance, you could see a visual with two faces [Rachel and Phoebe] and have to identify them both," he adds. Banerjea has conducted physical quizzes for similar topics in the past, and felt that a virtual version during the lockdown was the need of the hour.



Titash Banerjea

The quiz lasts an hour and is conducted on the Zoom app and could also bring you some prizes. While cash prizes upto R1,500 are on offer, the winners can take away home fragrances too. The quizzes can cater to 100 but there are about 30 to 40 participants usually in this format.

On June 6, 5 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 80

