Now on sail: A musical party on a ship in Colaba

A new monthly property starting tomorrow promises a whale of a time on board a ship

Queensline Neverland, where the party will be held

We have written about this before, and we'll say it again. Ever since Blue Frog shut down followed by Antisocial, Mumbai has faced an issue with quality music venues. It's true that some pubs have doubled up as concert spaces. But the issue is that they either get jam-packed because the place is too small, or the quality of the sound is such that the audience feels short-changed. And music fans in the city still keep doing the rounds of the same limited options.

So, what does one do to better the situation? Think out of the box, that's what. The emergence of Famous Studios as a venue for concerts proves how that can help. Also, last year, there was a techno festival at Great Eastern Mills in Byculla, which served as the perfect backdrop for the thumping music. And now, a new monthly property being kick-started tomorrow takes things one step further — with a full-blown party aboard a ship.



Yung Raj, who is a beatboxer

The event is called Deep Inside and is being organised as part of the first anniversary of Kranti Art Theory, an artist and event management company. Romario Rodrigues, the founder, tells us, "A couple of friends and I were discussing the idea of throwing a party that no one can sly-bounce from. And co-incidentally, someone connected me with the owners of Queensline Neverland [the ship in question] the very next day. So, I went and met them, and since we were looking to throw a big shindig for our anniversary, this location seemed perfect, because I have hardly heard of any parties in the middle of the sea that have both live art and music."

The plan, he adds, is to place the DJ consoles on the top of the three-decked ship, where artistes like Echofloat, Yung Raj, Kumail and Nate08 will play. The live art department will be handled by four people including Santanu Hazarika and Sajid Wajid Shaikh. Rodrigues assures us that all the necessary safety measures are in place. Permissions weren't a problem either since Queensline Neverland is also a commercial restaurant that has earlier hosted gigs by solitary DJs. So, instead of listening to music at a place you've probably been to 100 times before, why not spend this Sunday doing something different?

On: March 31, 3 pm

At: Jetty no 5, Gateway of India, Colaba.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,500

