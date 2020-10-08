Now, only 10 permits, not 70, needed to start biz

Taking a step forward in easing the hospitality business, which has also taken a big hit in the pandemic, the Maharashtra government's tourism department has reduced the number of permits needed to 10 instead of the 70 the promoter was earlier asked to procure, before starting an establishment.

Other than the 10 licences/permissions to be given by the government through a 'one-window online system,' the interested promoters will have to submit nine self declarations. The state cabinet approved the proposal pushed forth by tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday.

"The c will grow and create jobs because of the ease of licensing. Investment will increase," said a note from the chief minister's office, adding that the tourism department will start a one-window online system to receive applications and issue the permits/licences sought.

The permits/licences/no-objection certificates will be valid for 5 years from the day they were issued. However, the 5-year term will not apply where the laws decide the validity period, which could be five years or less.

Tweet talk

Aaditya Thackeray@AUThackeray:

'Today the Cabinet has passed the landmark "Ease of Doing Business" norms for the hospitality sector in Maharashtra.This move was being long discussed and over due, however the MVA cabinet put it into motion'

'I'm thankful to CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, DCM Ajit Pawar ji, RM Balasaheb Thorat ji, all my cabinet colleagues, MoS @iAditiTatkare ji, Tourism PS @valsanair ji and all relevant Dept secretaries who contributed to this...'

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news