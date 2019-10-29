Now, OTP refunds on cancelled rail tickets

Indian Railways has initiated a more transparent and customer friendly refund system for reserved e-tickets which are cancelled or which are fully waitlisted dropped tickets. This new system has been implemented by Indian Railways PSU, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC). It is an OTP(One time Password) based refund system wherein OTP will be received as SMS on the registered mobile number of the passenger. This system is applicable to those e-tickets which are booked through IRCTC authorised agents only.

Under this new process, whenever a ticket booked through authorised IRCTC agent is cancelled by the customer or fully waitlisted dropped ticket, OTP SMS will be sent on Customer/passenger mobile no. (which was provided by the customer/passenger to the agent at the time of booking) along with the refund amount. The customer/passenger will be required to share the OTP with the agent who booked the ticket, for getting the refund amount.

OTP based refund process will ensure more transparency in the system to the advantage of the customer. It is a user-friendly facility wherein passenger will come to know about the exact refund amount received by agent on his behalf against cancelled ticket or fully waitlisted dropped ticket.

The objective of the scheme is to streamline the cancellation refund process further so that cancellation amount is refunded timely to the customer by the agents.

How to use it:

In order to get the benefit of the scheme, customer should provide correct mobile no. of one of the passengers to the IRCTC authorised agent at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets.

Customer/passenger should ensure that the agent records his or her mobile no. correctly at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets.

Only IRCTC authorised agents are permitted to book reserved rail e-tickets to the customer.

OTP based refund for cancelled tickets or fully waitlisted dropped tickets will be processed only if the ticket is booked through IRCTC authorised agents.

