Search

Now playing

Updated: Jan 07, 2020, 09:46 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Catch the staging of a classic opera, on screen

Akhnaten is an opera that deals with a pharoah from ancient Egypt. It was written by Philip Glass and onducted by Karen Kamensek and produced by Phelim McDermott. Catch a screening of the staging.

On January 11, 5 pm
At NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 66223724
Cost Rs 250

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK