Now playing

Catch the staging of a classic opera, on screen
Akhnaten is an opera that deals with a pharoah from ancient Egypt. It was written by Philip Glass and onducted by Karen Kamensek and produced by Phelim McDermott. Catch a screening of the staging.
On January 11, 5 pm
At NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 66223724
Cost Rs 250
