Now playing

Akhnaten is an opera that deals with a pharoah from ancient Egypt. It was written by Philip Glass and onducted by Karen Kamensek and produced by Phelim McDermott. Catch a screening of the staging.

On January 11, 5 pm

At NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 66223724

Cost Rs 250

