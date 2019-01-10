Now, Rohit Sharma asks Rishab Pant to babysit his daughter Samaira

cricket

On New Year's Day, the wicket-keeper showed that he is good with babies, something that got an instant thumbs up from none other than Australian skipper Tim Paine's wife Bonnie

Rishab Pant with Bonnie and kids and Rohit and Ritika Sharma

Rishab Pant's babysitting skills seem to be much in demand right now. Yesterday, hours after landing in Sydney, Rohit Sharma asked Pant if he could take care of his newborn daughter Samaira.

On New Year's Day, the wicket-keeper showed that he is good with babies, something that got an instant thumbs up from none other than Australian skipper Tim Paine's wife Bonnie. "Morning buddy. Heard you are a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy. @RishabPant777," tweeted Rohit.

Rohit's wife Ritika replied: "Could definitely use one @RishabPant777 @ImRo45." Meanwhile, Bonnie said yesterday: "Trying to unpack with needy baby. Wonder if Rishabh Pant is free for a babysitting gig today."

