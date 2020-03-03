Now, ruckus in Parliament as Congress, BJP members clash

BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in the Lok Sabha as Parliament was on Monday rocked by protests against the Modi government over the communal violence in Delhi, with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Relentless Opposition members, which included those from the Congress, DMK, the Left and the TMC, forced repeated adjournments in Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha after Parliament met following over three-week recess in the Budget Session.

The government managed to introduce a few bills in the two Houses but that was the only bit of listed transaction carried out as an aggressive Opposition, whose slogan-shouting members were in the Well, refused to return to their seats.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the central government "slept" when violence rocked Delhi for three days.

In the Lok Sabha, a charge by Congress members Gaurav Gogoi and Ravneet Singh Bittu, who held a black banner seeking Shah’s resignation, towards the treasury benches when BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal was speaking sparked a melee as several members of the ruling party rushed forward. Members of the two sides pushed and shoved each other and later lodged separate complaints with Speaker Om Birla acccusing the rival party MPs of misbehaviour.

Birla first adjourned the House till 3 pm before two more adjournments were announced.

The Speaker finally adjourned Lok Sabha till Tuesday after expressing his pain at the developments during the day.

"I am personally pained by the developments in the House. You are not pained. I do not want to run proceedings under such circumstances.... Everybody should deliberate to ensure that the dignity of the House is maintained."

‘State-sponsored genocide’

The communal conflagration in Delhi was "state-sponsored planned genocide", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday and claimed an attempt was being made by the BJP to replicate the "Gujarat model of riots" across the country. Banerjee, while addressing a TMC event, insisted it was due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that "so many people were killed" in the Delhi violence. "Amit Shah should keep this in mind". An official said the police have registered 369 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,284 people in connection with the North East Delhi violence.

24

No. of people held in Delhi for rumour-mongering

BSF gives R10 lakh to jawan

Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Mohammed Anees — whose house was set on fire during the communal violence in North East Delhi last week — was presented an aid cheque of R10 lakh by Inspector General (IG) of BSF DK Upadhyay on Monday. The BSF jawan’s house in Khajuri Khas was torched during the violence on February 25. His colleagues have come forward to help him at this crucial time. Anees is going to get married and preparations were on at his house. Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday visited riot-affected areas in North East Delhi to take stock of the situation and interact with locals.

