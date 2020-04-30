Now screening

In 2004, Vikalp: Films for Freedom was founded when the then BJP-led government at the Centre had introduced a censor certificate requirement overnight for films to be screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival, and ran as a parallel festival in protest by filmmakers. "We had more of an audience than the main festival. Since then, in Mumbai, we have continued as a monthly screening every Friday evening," says filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, one of the organisers of Vikalp. Ten years ago, it was moved to Prithvi House and took the name Vikalp@Prithvi. Starting this Friday, they will begin an online screening initiative but with a twist — it's going to be interactive.



Anand Patwardhan

With both Indian and international documentary screenings on the agenda, Vikalp's Facebook and Instagram page will be posting links to films provided by the filmmakers, which will be available for 48 hours or longer. After viewers give it a watch, they can post questions, following which the filmmakers can choose to respond to them. The initiative kicks off with the seminal documentary Manufacturing Consent that explores the political life and ideas of the intellectual Noam Chomsky, by Mark Achbar and Peter Wintonick. And the most interesting questions will be answered not only by Achbar but by Chomsky, too. Patwardhan adds, "We are open to submissions from filmmakers but the films should be relevant to the world right now."

Log on to Vikalp at Prithvi on Facebook Email vikalpscreenings@gmail.com (to submit preview links)

