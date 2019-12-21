Now Shantha Rangaswamy asked to depose before BCCI Ethics Officer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: Former India captain and CAC member Shantha Rangaswamy has been asked to depose before BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on December 28 to explain the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against her. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Rangaswamy had resigned after getting conflict of interest notice from Jain in September, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.

Earlier this week, Kapil and Gaekwad were asked to depose before Jain on December 27 and 28 respectively. Rangaswamy's hearing has been listed alongside Gaekwad's on December 28.

"Like Kapil and Gaekwad, Rangaswamy too has been called to give clarification," a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.

BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, who also faces conflict of interest charges, has also been asked to depose on December 27. Kapil has already said he won't be attending the hearing as the CAC is non-existent while Gaekwad will travel to Mumbai to appear in person. It is still not known if Rangaswamy will travel for the hearing next week. The Kapil-led CAC, when it was existent, had appointed the senior men's and women's head coach.

Being part of CAC is an honorary job and World Cup-winning captain Kapil had earlier made it clear that conflict of interest should not be applicable to those who are not being paid for their services. Gaekwad too agreed with Kapil's view on the subject. Conflict of interest is a serious issue facing Indian cricket and the board has sought Supreme Court's directions on the matter.

As per the existing constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.

In the complaint, Gupta had claimed that Kapil, Gaekwad and Rangaswamy don multiple cricketing roles.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever