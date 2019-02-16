Now, Shiv Sena wants Amit Shah to visit Matoshree

national

After the CM met Uddhav Thackeray in an attempt to negotiate an alliance, it is learnt the Sena has placed some conditions, including a visit to their party chief by the BJP president

Amit Shah

A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attempted to end the stalemate over alliance talks between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena by visiting Uddhav Thackeray's Kalanagar abode, it is reliably learnt, that the party wants BJP president Amit Shah to come calling on its chief (Thackeray), to take the talks forward and seal a deal between the parties.

On Thursday night, Fadnavis and Thackeray agreed to act fast on policy decisions and government schemes that the Sena has been advocating and seeks amended, as per its (the Sena's) concerns and suggestions.

'A positive meeting'

Fadnavis said the meeting was positive and the common programme would be taken forward. Thackeray said on Friday that he had discussed the agrarian crisis and many other issues with the CM. And yet there was no clarity on the alliance.

Sources said the Sena has placed some conditions, including a visit to Matoshree (Thackeray's residence) either by Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, while the Sena leaders see Modi turning up as a remote possibility, they are sure about Shah's visit, possibly next week.

Sena wants CM's post

Other than policy decisions that should give the Sena some reasons to convince the sainiks of an alliance (despite last year's declaration against it), the Thackeray-led party has been insisting on finalising a seat-sharing formula (50% share) for the Assembly polls before forging a pact for the Lok Sabha. The party has asked for the CM's post, even if it does not get in a formidable position after the Assembly elections. "Since this issue remains unresolved, Shah should take a final call," said a senior Sena leader.

The parties, which came together after the 2014 Assembly polls after a break-up, have been at loggerheads since joining hands. The Sena continues to feel that the BJP has tried to demean it one way or the other.

