Now, ST stands in Maharashtra will have police chowkies

State transport bus stands and depots across the state will now have police check posts (chowkies), Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote announced on Monday while also warning private bus operators against ferrying illegal parcels. Such activity might lead to suspension of their licences and transport permits immediately with even stricter actions like confiscation of buses on the spot, Raote said in a meeting on security in public and private transport buses.

This comes days after a detonator and other material used for making crude bombs were found in a state transport (ST) bus in Raigad district. The government is also considering making CCTV cameras inside private buses mandatory. State transport bus drivers and conductors too will face action if found ferrying unauthorised parcels or luggage in the buses, Raote said, adding, "Drivers and conductors found participating in such activities would be shunted out of their districts and in case of repeated offence, they will be removed from service."

He said that school bus operators too should ensure that there are no other bags inside the bus, except for students' school bags. Harsh Kotak of Mumbai Bus Vahatuk Sanghatna said, "We fully understand and support such security measures. At the same time, on the lines of MSRTC, we should also be allowed to carry commercial couriers. We will surely set up a better system of scanning the cargo officially carried by us. This will also help cross-subsidise the cost of travel for passengers."

