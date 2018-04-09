Now, students to get power for confirming Std XI admissions

Students going into Std XI, the power to finalize a college of your choice is now in your hands

Students going into Std XI, the power to finalize a college of your choice is now in your hands. In order to control fraud by colleges who confirm admission of students before the betterment round, the deputy director of education is bringing in the new system, wherein the student has to confirm the admission by clicking on the 'proceed to admission' button in the system.

The new system

This new system is in the making after the deputy director's office received several complaints about colleges confirming admissions without informing the candidate. As per the old practice, once a college is allotted to a candidate through the online system, only the college had the option to confirm the admission. This was expected to be done after the candidate submits his/her original documents to the college. A confirmed admission could not be cancelled.

"We are working on this new system so no college takes advantage of any student. A few miscreants took advantage of the confirmation button given only to colleges. But this new button for students is expected to put an end to the issue, as no college will be able to confirm admission unless the student gives a green signal," said a senior official from the department of the deputy director of education, Mumbai. The officer added that a meeting will be held in a few days to finalize the new system, before opening it for all.

Parents welcome move

Parents have welcomed the move. "No college will be able to take advantage of the confirm admission option now," said Sai Sawant, a parent. Another parent, Nilesh Maru, said, "Earlier, there was a chance of a candidate with average scores getting a college in their area through the system. Through this, any unwanted college can be allotted. But thankfully there is a chance of betterment."

