'Now that you are capable, enable others,' says, Smriti Irani, shares motivational video

Union Minister Smriti Irani is known for acing her Instagram game. She often shares pictures and video which either leave you in splits or inspire you in some way or the other. Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a motivational video by hearing-impaired comedian and motivational speaker, Kathy Buckley.

In the video, Ms Buckley recounts an incident which tells her not to judge a book by its cover. She spoke about a woman called Ruth who was confined to a wheelchair because of paralysis.

She said, "She's a quadriplegic. She can't move, she can't walk, she can't talk... In five seconds or less, I had this woman pegged for death."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onNov 25, 2019 at 8:13pm PST

However, Buckley went on to explain that her perception changed after she learnt that Ruth uses her eyes to communicate, is happily married and also uses technology to write books. Buckley explained how Ruth wrote books "With today's technology, she too had a computer. It's called a wood board".

She also said that the moral of the story is "don't pass judgement upon anyone you would not want passed upon yourself."

Irani shared the video and wrote, "Now that you are capable, enable others".

Irani's post has been viewed over 50k times.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates