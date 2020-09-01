Now, 'The Marian Survival Guide: Lockdown Edition'

The Archdiocese of Bombay, ahead of the nine days (novena) leading up to the Nativity Of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8, has created The Marian Survival Guide: Lockdown Edition, with basically the nine essentials meant to help the faithful "persevere through the difficult situations caused by the pandemic." These nine are graphically illustrated on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, with each day representing a different essential virtue inspired from the life of Mother Mary.

The first illustration was released on social media on Sunday and dealt with the concept of virtue, while the second day's illustration dealt with faith. Speaking to mid-day, Father Nigel Barrett said, "A novena is the term used to refer to nine days of prayer. This year, since everything is virtual on account of pandemic restrictions, the archdiocese is focusing on themes that will help the faithful during these trying times."

He added, "Mount Mary Church in Bandra is a place of pilgrimage. Every year the feast is celebrated on September 8 , the birthday of Mother Mary. The mount celebrates the festivities from Sunday to Sunday starting from the Sunday closest to the 8th."

A coordinator with the Church Communications Committee, which is responsible for creating these illustrations, said, "The creative presentation appeals to youngsters and on social media platforms. The reason we have called it a lockdown survival guide is because each post talks about some problem that we are facing during the lockdown, for example, employment and financial problems, and relates it to the teachings of the Church and how Mother Mary lived by her virtues."

