Mumbai: Now, tweet your complaint to BMC officials

The BMC has launched twitter handles for all its administrative wards, so people can contact officials directly

From June 13, days after the civic chief issued directions to activate the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) twitter handle, civic officials said they have dealt with more than 7,000 tweets.

While citizens are tweeting to @myBMC, on Monday it launched twitter handles for all 24 administrative wards, and people can now tweet directly to their local ward officials.

Civic officials said that of the 7,000 tweets, around 1,100 were complaints. “Since the commissioner made the announcement about the Twitter handle, we have been receiving at least 100 complaints on a daily basis. These are then forwarded to the relevant wards or departments,” said an official.

He said that this was the first time that there was a two-way communication between citizens and the civic body on a social media platform.

The official added that all the complaints have been dealt with on the same day and feedback is sent directly to the people.

“If their complaints are resolved then we inform them that they have been attended to. In cases where citizens have not provided a proper address, we ask them for more details. In cases of civic issues like encroachment or unauthorised construction we send the complainant a 10-digit complaint number once it is registered,” said the official.

“We have launched ward specific Twitter handles because we want to make sure that we target the exact ward concerned. This initiative has been taken to ensure a speedier redressal of all the complaints,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekhar Chore.

He added that the assistant municipal commissioner of every ward has appointed a nodal officer who is technologically savvy.

