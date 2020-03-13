Now, Vistara bans Kunal Kamra

Following comedian Kunal Kamra heckling news anchor Arnab Goswami on Lucknow-bound Indigo flight and the subsequent bans placed on him by four airlines, Kamra maintained that Vistara and Air Asia had not put him on their no-fly list. He also took to social media, on February 2, beaming and set to board a Vistara flight. Kamra also received overwhelming support on social media and offline and some of it translated to praise for the airlines in letting him fly.

Kamra went on to challenge the Indigo fly ban at the Delhi High Court, a plea that was disposed. However, Indigo's internal committee went on to reduce the ban by three months on February 28.

In a fresh twist, Kamra has, today received a notification from the Appellate Authority of Air Vistara informing him that he has been placed on their No-Fly List till April 27, 2020. As per the notification, this has been done, "In reference to the Order dated February 27, 2020 by the Internal Committee for Adjudication by InterGlobe Aviation Limited (Indigo)." It further informs that this is with respect to "unruly conduct on January 28, 2020 on board the Indigo flight.

In response, Kamra said, "I am not surprised or flustered. This tells us that Arnab Goswami is an important person for all airlines. I have zero f**** to give."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates