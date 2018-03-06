NPP president Conrad Sangma: Governor invited me to form government

Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the Congress emerging as the largest party, marginally ahead of its rival, the National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur.

NPP president Conrad Sangma on Monday said that he has been invited by Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad to form government in the state. He said the swearing-in of the new ministers would take place on Tuesday. "The governor has invited me to form the government since I have the numbers", Sangma said.

Cong: BJP trying to destabilise NE

The Congress on Monday accused BJP of playing a "dangerous game" of destabilising the region through its "blind quest for power at any cost". The differences are on key issues such as the bifurcation of Tripura and Meghalaya, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

