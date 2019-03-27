NRI woman found dead, police suspects husband's role

national

According to the police, her husband was allegedly involved in hatching a conspiracy to kill her.

Ravneet Kaur, an NRI woman from Punjab's Ferozepur village who had been missing since March 14, was found dead after police recovered her body from Bhakhra Canal in Patiala, Punjab.

After a case of Ravneet's kidnapping was registered, the police started investigating the matter. During the probe, the police unravelled that a plot was allegedly hatched by the victim's husband Jaspreet Singh.

According to the police, Jaspreet was allegedly having an extra-marital affair with Kiranjit Kaur in Australia. Jaspreet sent Kiranjit to Punjab to allegedly execute the murder.

Police have registered a case against Kiranjit who is absconding at the moment. A case has also been registered against Jaspreet, Kiranjit's sister Taranjeet and a relative Sandeep Singh for allegedly murdering Ravneet.

While addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur, Sandeep Goyal said, "Deceased Ravneet Kaur was killed by her husband's love interest Kiranjit Kaur, her sister Taranjit Kaur and their relative Sandeep Singh, while the conspiracy was hatched by her husband Jaspreet Singh."

Taranjeet and Sandeep were nabbed by the police on charges of being a part of the conspiracy and the murder. The Police said more details are awaited in the case which will be revealed after further investigation.

"The Police have nabbed Taranjeet and Sandeep and have started questioning them about the details of the murder. The vehicle used by them to kidnap the diseased has been recovered," Singh said adding, "Legal procedure to arrest Jaspreet and Kiranjit, who are absconding in Australia, will be initiated soon."

Narinder Pal Singh, the brother of the deceased, alleged: "As per a planned conspiracy, my sister's husband sent his love affair to Punjab from Australia and got my sister killed to get her out of the way of their way."

"She was on a video call with her husband on March 14 when she went out of the house and was kidnapped," Singh alleged.

The victim, who used to live in Australia with her husband, was pregnant apart from having a four-year-old daughter.

