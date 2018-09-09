NSA advisor Ajit Doval offers 'pind daan' at Gaya

national

Doval, a Z-plus protectee, reached here along with his wife on Saturday to offer the pind daan and had put up at the Officer's Training Academy (OTA)

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his family arrive at Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Sunday, Sept 09, 2018/PTI

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his wife on Sunday offered 'pind daan' at a temple here for the salvation of their ancestors' souls. The couple performed the 'pind daan' rituals at the Vishnupad temple for peace and salvation of their ancestors' souls. They also performed 'jal tarpan' on the bank of Falgu river.

Amarnath Meharwar, who blessed the couple after the ritual, onfirmed it. Doval, a Z-plus protectee, reached here along with his wife on Saturday to offer the pind daan and had put up at the Officer's Training Academy (OTA). Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra and City SP Anil Kumar were personally present on the occasion.

