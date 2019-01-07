NSS: Kerala state govt made a planned move to impose atheism on people

national

Noting that protecting the faith of any religious denomination is essential for existence of mankind, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the Sabarimala issue was linked to all religions

BJP workers hurl bricks and stones at the CPI office, in Palakkad, Kerala. Pic/PTI

An organisation of Kerala's forward Nair community attacked the CPI(M)-led state government over the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple, accusing it of making a planned move to impose atheism on the people, and called upon all religious bodies to make peaceful efforts to protect their faith.

Lashing out at the government, the Nair Service Society (NSS) alleged that the government was responsible for the violence in the state after two women in the menstrual age group entered the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Noting that protecting the faith of any religious denomination is essential for existence of mankind, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the Sabarimala issue was linked to all religions.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever