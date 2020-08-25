NTA issues guidelines for conducting NEET, JEE examinations

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Just days after the Supreme Court quashed pleas to postpone the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), many pleas still continue to pour in from across the country seeking postponement of exams due to the COVID-19.

Amid the rising calls for the examinations to be postponed, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued guidelines for conducting the examinations in September. The JEE is scheduled to be held on September 1, while the NEET would be held on September 13.

In the detailed health advisory, NTA has addressed upon the series of cautious means it would take on conducting the examinations amid the pandemic such as ensuring social distancing and maintaining hygiene.

Arrangements made for the examinations

Sanitising the examination centres before and after the examination

Candidates will be asked to remove masks they have been wearing and fresh face masks and gloves will be provided when they enter examination centre

Candidates will have to carry a transparent bottle of potable water and hand sanitisers along with their admit card and other documents

Candidates’ temperatures will be checked using thermal guns

In case if any candidate is found having temperature above normal or showing symptoms of COVID-19, they will be seated in isolation in separate room

Candidates will constantly be reminded to maintain social distance while being seated or moving before or after the exam, along with volunteers and invigilators guiding candidates ensure the same

To avoiding crowding in the examination centres, candidates will be allotted staggered reporting timings

After the examinations are over, the candidates will be permitted to exit the centre in an orderly manner

