Nucleya: If my wife doesn't approve of my composition, it doesn't go out anywhere

Rapper Nucleya, who is currently seen on the show, The Hustle confessed that his compositions don't go anywhere until his wife approves of it

DJ Nucleya on the sets of Hustle. Image sourced from the show's representatives.

Zoya Akhtar's film, Gully Boy that featured Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi as underground rappers and revolved around their issues and their lives, the rap-culture has gained massive prominence. So much so that MTV started a show for the rappers called, 'The Hustle'.

EDM (Electronic dance music) star Nucleya has the nation drooling over his creative finesse with songs like Lets Nacho, Paintra, Laung Gawacha. The songs are making the audience go gaga over it. But, his musical expertise remains under the scanner of one person, his wife Smriti Choudhary. Recently, he confessed on MTV Hustle that his wife is the first person to approve of all his compositions.

Talking about this, Nucleya said, "Jitne bhi gaane maine banaye hai, (All my songs, that I have composed) my wife is the first one who will hear it. And if she doesn't approve of my composition, then the song doesn't go out anywhere." And Nucleya had everyone go aww over his cute statement!

Co-judge and rapper Raftaar, in no time, playfully took a jibe at Nucleya's confession. He pulled his leg and said, "Isliye Nucleya bhaiya sirf music banate hai, gaate nahi. Biwi ke aage zubaan khulti nahi. (That's why brother Nucleya only writes and doesn't sing because he is unable to speak in front of his wife)"

Talking about the rap culture, in an earlier interview with mid-day, DJ Nucleya spoke about the changing scenes in underground music. "Whether or not [underground rappers] are spoken about in the media, they will continue to grow. The reason the film got made is because the scene is unstoppable. What we see in the media or even mainstream music, is only five per cent of what's actually happening."

He has called The Hustle a "revolution" and agrees that "lyricism is of utmost importance in rap", while several other factors come into play.

What follows in the episode is a series of powerful, entertaining performances by the Top 14 contestants. This week, composer Tanishq Bagchi will be seen as the guest judge, joining in the madness with Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari.

