Nucleya's latest singles are high on the Punjabi element

Nucleya's latest singles aren't meant for solo pleasure; listen at your own risk

Nucleya has been releasing singles for the past four weeks, one a week (exclusively on Apple Music), and plans to release four more in the weeks to come. The singles from his album, Tota Myna, are high on the Punjabi element and the high-octane beats he is well known for. And though we were dancing in our seat as we heard the first song Mirza, we had a noticeable headache by the time we played Mahiya.

Mirza was our favourite, as you will go from doing the gidda, to grooving to reggae, to losing it to beats that will get your heartbeat racing. We think it's best fit for a sangeet, or even a baraat, at a hip (read hispter) wedding, as the baraatis dance it out in their Sabyasachis. Lori is pleasant, as this is an artiste who is ace at his sampling skills, and it could fit into a Bollywood movie with ease. It was at Sohneya that we started losing interest, as the dub-step heavy song has just too much happening. By the time we got to Mahiya, we were ready to quit.

Nucleya gives the typical Bollywood Punjabi song a twist, but maybe we would have liked it if he had dialed it down. You need to be either high, or silly drunk, to enjoy this music after a while. Unless you are running on a treadmill and need music to fire you up, or are in a big stadium or in the open at a music festival, listening to the beats on your headphone could be detrimental for your ears. It also could agitate you, so only listen if you are in the right frame of mind. Instead, go attend a Nucleya gig, and dance the night away. For us, that's the only way to enjoy his music.

