US shooting: Nude gunman kills three at Tennessee restaurant

A nude gunman shot dead three people and injured at least four more in the wee hours of yesterday at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, the police said. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch. "A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude and fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair," the statement added.

A following statement named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, of Morton, Illinois, as a person of interest. The police said the gunman, who had shed his coat, was last seen walking on Murfreesboro Pike, where the 24-hour diner is located. Local media citing policemen on the scene reported the gunman was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle - a weapon commonly used by mass shooters in the US. Reports said at least one victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville.

Previous AR-15 assaults

AR-15 rifles were used to kill 58 people in Las Vegas last October, while Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz in February opened fire on his former high school with an AR-15-style rifle, killing 17 students and staff members. After this, student survivors had launched a gun control campaign, and businesses, including Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods, took measures to restrict access to assault weapons and firearms in general. However, Congress is sitting on its hands on this issue.

62

Per cent for ban on sale of assault weapons, as per a poll

