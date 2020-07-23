Number of COVID-19 patients with symptoms on the decline in Mumbai

The civic body says the proportion of asymptomatic patients has increased in Mumbai. Pic/Suresh Karkera

In some good news for the city, it has been seen that the number of symptomatic patients of COVID-19 in Mumbai has declined to between 12 per cent to 15 per cent, against the earlier 20 per cent. As per civic records, also not more than 100 to 120 positive people require hospitalisation nowadays. The cumulative number of symptomatic patients has also reduced in comparison to a month ago.

Changing numbers

On an average, out of 100 COVID-19 positive patients, 20 per cent are symptomatic across the state, and need hospitalisation, oxygen and ICU beds. Now, the civic body says the proportion of asymptomatic patients has increased in Mumbai. For the past few days, out of an average 1,100-1,200 positive people, barely 150-180 are found symptomatic. "Earlier the demand for beds in hospitals was high, but now the number of symptomatic patients has declined and the number of vacant beds has increased. Less than 15 per cent of daily positive patients need beds," said Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner.



A BMC medical worker checks for oxygen levels in an elderly person in Karnitinagar at Mahim on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

'Speculation not proved'

As per information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there were 11,641 symptomatic patients and 963 critical patients out of cumulative 30,063 active patients, on June 24. On July 21, the number of symptomatic patients was 5,252 and those of critical patients was 1,286, out of a total of 23,865 patients.

"The number of symptomatic patients is falling now. Even if we increase the number of tests and positive patients increase, the number of hospitalisations may not increase because of this," said a senior civic officer.

Also Read: Mumbai: Family create ruckus in Cooper Hospital after death of patient

He added that the speculation that asymptomatic patients can transmit the virus has not been proved and people need not panic.

Currently there are a total of 22,157 COVID-19 beds in the city, out of which 12,002 are occupied. However, though 40 per cent normal and oxygen beds were freed, more than 90 per cent ICU and ventilators beds are still occupied.

22,157

No. of beds for COVID-19 patients in the city

12,002

No. of beds occupied

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news