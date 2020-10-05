Number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dips to 13,702

The number of fresh infections and deaths across the state dropped on Sunday with Maharashtra recording 13,702 new COVID-19 cases and 326 deaths due to the disease. However, Mumbai recorded 2,109 fresh cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours.

While the city's recovery rate is around 82 per cent, the growth rate was slightly lower than last week at 1.09 per cent. The total number of active patients remained at 29,000 while 2,347 were discharged after full recovery on Sunday.

Of the total 48 deaths reported, only 38 patients had co-morbidities. While 36 of them were above 60 years of age, 10 were between 40 and 60 years and two were below 40 years of age. The total deaths in the city reached 9,105.

The state was reporting more than 20,000 fresh cases every day over the past two weeks, but on Saturday it dropped to 14,000 and further to 13,702 on Sunday. A total of 4,332 new cases and 93 deaths were reported in the MMR. About 414 new infections were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli followed by 360 cases in the Thane Municipal Corporation area. However, the number of new cases in Pune dropped to 3,408. The region saw a total of 95 deaths. The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 14,43,409 on Sunday.

A total of 15,048 patients were discharged across the state after full recovery and the recovery rate reached almost 80 per cent, way higher than last week. The state currently has a total of 2,55,281 active patients.

