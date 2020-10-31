Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline across Maharashtra

Maharashtra continued to record less number of patients as a little more than 6,000 new infections and 127 COVID-related fatalities were recorded on Friday. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported over 1,145 new cases along with 32 fatalities.

According to health officials, 1,101 patients recovered and were discharged across Mumbai as the recovery rate of the city remained stable at 88 per cent.

The overall number of active patients in Mumbai now stands at 18,438. Health officials pointed out that out of the 32 deaths reported in Mumbai on Friday, 25 patients had co-morbidities, 23 deaths were above 60 years of age, six were between 40 to 60 years while three were below 40 years of age.

From the total 6,190 new cases Maharashtra recorded on Friday, one third — 2,159 were recorded in MMR including Mumbai, while 1,190 patients were found in from Pune and 1,043 in Nagpur circle.

In MMR, apart from Mumbai, 211 cases reported in Thane followed by 161 in Navi Mumbai and 159 in Kalyan-Dombivli. There were 19 deaths reported in MMR excluding Mumbai while Pune and Nagpur region reported 21 and 11 deaths respectively.

The cumulative number of cases in the state has reached up to 16,72,858 while the recovery rate of the state is now 90 per cent there are 1,25,418 active patients in

the state.

