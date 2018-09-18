Search

Nun's rape: Bishop's anticipatory bail hearing on September 25

Sep 18, 2018, 17:26 IST | IANS

The court also asked the state government to file an affidavit

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an anticipatory bail plea from Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun and posted the matter for hearing on September 25. The court also asked the state government to file an affidavit.

The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar filed the petition earlier on Tuesday before Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan.

The bail plea came ahead of Mulakkal's appearance before a Kerala Police probe team on Wednesday.

Mulakkal has asked the court to see that he was not arrested till the anticipatory bail plea was disposed. He reiterated that the complaint against him was false, concocted and meant to harass him.

A Kerala nun has accused Mulakkal of repeatedly sexually abusing her between 2014 and 2016.

An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent.

Mulakkal was questioned by the police in August at his Jalandhar office.

Meanwhile, an indefinite protest against the bishop entered its 11th day on Tuesday.

"We have faith in the judiciary. Tomorrow the bishop has to appear before the police. We will wait for what happens," said one of the five porotesting nuns.

