Nupur is my wife, she can be yours on Sundays, Zoravar tells Bhuvaneshwar

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Nupur

India opener Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar is quite a hit with the Indian cricket team members and their families. In the recent episode of comedian Vikram Sathaye’s podcast, What the Duck 3, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar shared a funny incident concerning Zoravar.



Dhawan with son Zoravar

"His [Dhawan’s] child is super active and playful unlike many other kids. Zoravar is not at all shy, once when he was playing with my wife Nupur, I told him sternly that she was my wife and that he shouldn’t mess with her. He in-turn raised his voice and said, ‘she is my wife, she can be your wife on Sundays’, " recalled Bhuvi.

Zoravar is quite a naughty child and there are a number of instances to prove that. Hyderabad batsman Shikhar Dhawan, posted a picture with his son Zoravar during a T20 practice session and captioned it, "Kabhie toh koi baat maan liyaa kar bhai [listen to me sometimes at least]." The statement suggests the little chap is rather naughty, but here's to the father-son bonding!

