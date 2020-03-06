Nupur Sanon goes unplugged with 'Filhall'

The video of the song, sung by B Praak, has crossed 600 million views-mark on YouTube. While its views are still growing, Nupur is set to bring out a version of the song in her voice along with a video to go with it.

"It's such a surreal feeling for me. I can't believe that the music video has done so well. I feel honoured to bring out an unplugged version of the song and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me in this. I feel happy to add to the journey of 'Filhall' in my own"way," Nupur said.

Watch the song here:

The makers of the song are already prepping to bring out a sequel. Nupur featured along with actor Akshay Kumar in the 2019 video.

