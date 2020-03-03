Nupur Sanon visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with mom

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon has already wowed all with her stunning appearance in the music video of B. Praak's mellifluous song "Filhall", opposite Akshay Kumar. Nupur was spotted with her Mother visiting Siddhivinayak Temple. In between paying obeisance to the almighty, the young actress found time to click a selfie with her mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) onMar 1, 2020 at 7:12pm PST

As the song continues to set new records after crossing 600 million views on YouTube, Nupur's fans excited; wait for her return, what with the makers having announced a sequel number to "Filhall" very soon. The sequel song will once again feature Nupur with Bollywood superstar Akshay.

Meanwhile, as Bollywood watchers wait for an announcement on Nupur's big-screen debut, the budding star took out time recently for some devotional respite, amid her hectic schedule.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates