Nurse sacked for leaving suture needle in woman's private parts

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): A nurse, working at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district was fired on Thursday after she left a suture needle inside a 21-year-old woman’s private parts.

A report in the Hindustan Times said that the woman, identified as K Ramya was admitted at the Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Uchipulli town for her delivery on Tuesday. Her husband S Kartikeyan said that Ramya gave birth to a baby girl in a normal delivery that was conducted by an assistant surgeon N Yasin and Nurse Anbu Selvi. However, after the delivery and her episiotomy, Ramya felt severe pain and bleeding from her vagina.

A post-delivery procedure, an episiotomy is done to stitch back the incision made at the vaginal opening during the childbirth. The cut helps in difficult deliveries and avoids rupture of tissues.

When her family addressed their concerns with the doctors at the UPHC, they referred her to Ramanathapuram government hospital, where the doctors did an X-ray and found a broken suture in her vagina, said Kartikeyan.

As removing a suture needle is a complex process, the doctors at the government hospital told the family to take Ramya to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital on Wednesday, where the suture needle was removed from her body after a one-hour long surgery.

The deputy director of Ramanathapuram district’s health and welfare department P Kumarakurubaran said that the needle was said to have been broken when the nurse conducted the episiotomy that caused the pain and bleeding.

Kumarakurubaran said that as the procedure was done at night with a suture needle, the nurse did not realise that it broke. Thus the piece got stuck in the vagina.

The woman’s relatives then gathered at the health centre where the delivery was done to demand the doctor and nurse to be sacked by the government. Kumarakurubaran said that an inquiry has been initiated in the matter and the nurse was dismissed from the service. He also said of sending a recommendation to the state health and family welfare department to take an action on the assistant surgeon who conducted the delivery.

