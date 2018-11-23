Nursing Students from Switzerland visit PU for an Internship Program

national

Two students from Bern University of Applied Sciences Switzerland, visited Parul University, Vadodara

In a world where many of the poor people do not have access to the basic forms of health care, Universal Health Coverage stands as a common factor that unites different nations for a better healthcare. Parul University a Vadodara Gujarat based University, has been making countless efforts to create a platform where various countries can come together to accomplish the global agenda for making health care available to each and every citizen of India.

Strengthening of medical, paramedical and nursing professionals through the best medical education is one of the most important ways to accomplish the same.

As an effort in the same direction, two students from Bern University of Applied Sciences Switzerland, visited Parul University, Vadodara for a practical based exchange program for 6 weeks. The program is among the most recent global initiatives taken by the University, which are centred on exposing the Indian higher education to the best international relations. This is based on the understanding that, the growth and development of healthcare across all the marginal cities of India requires the contribution of all the social institutions as well as sound foreign relations.

The students will be experiences an extensive a nursing course based on practical application, thus placing them in the actual line of social service to many of the people in need of healthcare. They worked alongside the nursing professionals and doctors of Parul Sevashram Hospital in the various fields of nursing. They also worked in line with some of the Indian students at Parul University, this is believed to act as a form of encouragement for all the students who are future medical practitioners, to understand that when it comes to offering the service of healthcare there are no boundaries.

The Medical Director of Parul Sevashram Hospital Dr Geetika Patel expressed the importance of this initiative as she commented that “intensive clinical training along with the hands on experience which the international nursing students are being offered, will give them an excellent exposure and an opportunity to learn nursing principles with an entirely different perspective. As people in the field of healthcare, the more time we spend with patients and not in laboratories, the more confident we become in treating our patients and subsequently achieving “Universal healthcare for all.”

