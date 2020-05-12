Nurture through nature

With increasing dependence on technology and an ensuing sedentary lifestyle, it's no surprise that children these days would rather be home-bound with their electronic gadgets than step outdoors to play. Last Child In The Woods, a book by American author Richard Louv, is based on this premise. It brings together a body of research to prove that direct exposure to nature augments the physical and emotional well-being of growing children.



Bird feeder

While we all know this to be true in theory, most people don't practise what it has to preach. The Young Naturalist Course by iNaturewatch Foundation is a month-long online class to expose children between 10 to 14 years to different natural ecosystems within their own city, by way of video-conferencing sessions, home-based assignments and quizzes, guest lectures with experts, self-assisted field visits in suitable locations like their own balcony, terrace or society garden and DIY activities such as making a nest, bird-feeder or honeycomb from scratch.



Dr Shubhalaxmi Interacting with participants on video conference

Some of the chapters will cover home gardens, public parks, urban forests and city lakes. Participants will be able to develop a basic understanding of urban flora and fauna, identify local birds, butterflies and trees with the help of mobile applications, learn how to carry out wildlife research and build stewardship in protecting the environment. The faculty for the course are Dr V Shubhalaxmi and Isaac Kehimkar, founders of iNaturewatch Foundation, along with their project manager, Priti Choghale. "Given that we are all under lockdown, our children don't have to attend school or summer camps to keep them busy. This course is a means to reconnect them with the outside world while sitting at home so that when the Coronavirus crisis recedes, they will know exactly how to use this knowledge to preserve their natural surroundings" Shubhalaxmi shares.

On May 15 to June 15

Call 9987013144

log on to inaturewatch.org

Cost Rs 2,500

