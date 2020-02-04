Nushrat Bharucha is bringing sexy back with her latest Instagram post

Nushrat Bharucha has come a long way in Bollywood and that too without a Godfather. In an interview last year, while promoting Dream Girl, she even said how she suffered from Depression during the initial days of her struggle. Today, she has two consecutive 100-crore grossers behind her- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.

Now, Bollywood is gearing up for the 65th Filmfare Awards, the biggest award ceremony in India. The technical awards were held recently to honour the people behind the camera who perspire as much as those in front of it. And gracing the event like a boss, Bharucha brought sexy back, literally.

Well, her Instagram caption says so! Have a look and be ready to be bewitched:

Her next film is with Rajkummar Rao, titled Chhalaang, and the film is all set to release on March 13. Two days ago, she also attended the DAV United Festival to talk about the film and interact with the students. Have a look at her post:

Let’s see what else she has in store for us in terms of her films and Instagram posts.

