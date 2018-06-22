Nushrat Bharucha: Money not a priority for me

Having apparently rejected a Rs 1 crore offer for South film, Nushrat Bharucha says she'll only be persuaded by quality cinema

Nushrat Bharucha

The unlikely success of Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has evidently given leading lady Nushrat Bharucha several reasons to celebrate. mid-day hears that filmmakers find in her a bankable actor, with one South producer apparently offering her as much as Rs 1 crore for his next. Interestingly, keen to chase "quality" films, the actor had to turn the offer down.

"Money is not a concern, or even my priority. For me, quantity [of the remuneration] doesn't matter at all," says the actor, quick to warn that her rejection not be seen as a refusal to work in regional cinema. "I would like to portray something that would challenge the actor in me. I would love to do regional cinema, provided the role is exciting enough and artistically challenging."

Even though the comic caper brought her acclaim, Bharucha hasn't gone on a film-signing spree after its release. "I don't want to make hasty decisions by [signing] anything. I am happy with the pace at which I'm working."

