Nushrat Bharucha: Raj is teaching me local dialect

Nushrat Bharucha talks about how co-star Rajkummar Rao is helping her Haryanvi act in Turram Khan

Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao

With the successful Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety behind her, Nushrat Bharucha is no stranger to comedies. However, the actor insists that Hansal Mehta's next, Turram Khan, is a departure from the masala comedies she has done so far.

Currently shooting for the social comedy that apparently sees her play a Haryanvi, Bharucha has found an able tutor in co-star Rajkummar Rao. Revealing how Rao has taken it upon himself to familiarise her with the language, she says, "Raj is teaching me the local dialect. Today was the one of my first classes with him." Having made her Bollywood debut with Rao in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Bharucha describes her reunion with her first co-star as an "exciting and enriching experience".

The actor is drawing inspiration from Mehta as the unit shoots its first schedule in a small town near Delhi. "Hansalji wanted me to etch out certain characteristics for my role. So, I am trying to bring in some nuances - in terms of physicality as well as the mental makeup - that will define my character better. I have tried to make a distinct graph for her. It's sheer joy to be part of Hansalji's distinctive world."

