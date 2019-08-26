Nushrat Bharucha wants to look like a 'typical' Maharashtrian in Dhagala Lagli Kala song

bollywood

Nushrat Bharucha spoke on the sidelines of the remake of the popular Marathi chartbuster, Dhagala Lagli Kala in her film, Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh.

Nushrat Bharucha with Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the song shared by the actress on her Instagram account.

The makers of Dream Girl have been boasting about a special Ganesh Chaturthi feast. In fact, on Monday afternoon, Ayushmann shared a small glimpse of the song, Dhagala Lagli Kala. In the video, one can see Riteish Deshmukh saying that every Hindi film uses a Punjabi song for its promotion, this time, let's use a Marathi song in Dream Girl?

Riteish Deshmukh will be shaking a leg with Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha on the remake of Dhagala Lagli Kala in Dream Girl. gives us interesting insights on her being determined to nail the right look in the song which would be loved by all her fans.

Speaking about the same, Nushrat Bharucha's representatives shared a few quotes from her with us. "Honestly, when they said that we are recreating Dhagala Lagali and we want to do a Maharashtrian look for the song, the first image that popped into my mind was the Madhuriji's look from Sailaab. That look is iconic so I called my stylist Niharika and told her 'Please we have to do something like this'."

The actress further said, "I want to totally and typically look a Maharashtrian and how Madhuri ji has looked. Like I wanted to keep that sweet yet sexy vibe going on. I mean I could have only tried and I know nobody can even remotely come closer to how she looks. But whatever little I could do, I have done. And I hope people like my look."

Take a look at the song's teaser here:

Nushrat is definitely giving us the vibe of a Marathi Mulgi by donning the Maharashtrian outfit with the choice of jazzy colours and the actress surely carried the outfit with ease and perfection. The fans just can't wait anymore to groove over the beats of the iconic Marathi song once again and drool over Nushrat's beauty in the look.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

