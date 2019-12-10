Nushrat Bharucha's polka dot halterneck dress leaves fashionistas crazy; buy here

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Nushrat Bharucha was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a pretty monochrome polka dot dress. Her halter-neck outfit took the internet by storm. She completed her look with black stilettos and flowy hair. Take a look! Now, you can step out in style and nail your next casual outing just like Nushrat Bharucha. Take a look at some amazing dresses just by Amazon.

A-Line Polka Dot Skater Dress:

Make an everlasting statement whenever you wear a polka dot dress. This gives you flawless shape and flows with the body all day long. A pair of nice pumps and chandelier earrings will complete this gorgeous look! Get this dress at the discounted price of Rs 599 only. Shop here.

Polka Dot Flared Dress:

Flaunt your beautiful curves with this flared dress from Life. It comes with a polka dot pattern along with a round neck and short sleeves that renders it stylish, while the use of good quality fabric ensures utmost comfort all day long. Get the perfect finish to your laid-back looks with this flared dress. Team this dress with a pair of heels for a stylish look. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 900 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Strap Shoulder Dress:

This printed woven A-line midi dress, has shoulder straps, short cold shoulder sleeves, flared hem. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 509 only. Shop here.

Polka Dot Maxi Dress:

Adorned with a contemporary style, this dress showcases more feminine effect. While the refined colour scheme makes it visually appealing. Designed to excellence, it will surely complement your curvaceous figure. Make your date special as you flaunt your beauty in this dress. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 799 only. Shop here.

