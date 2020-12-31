Nushrratt Bharuccha: Nobody's tapped into my comic side

Albeit given the opportunity to tickle the funny bone in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Nushrratt Bharuccha says her upcoming comedy will see her exploit her comic skills in entirety. "I have great comic timing, and nobody has tapped into that yet," says the actor, who will feature in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Janhit Mein Jaari.

While noted comedians refer to it as a difficult genre to crack, Bharuccha perceives it to be "stress-free". "It is such a fun [genre]. If I stress about it, I will probably lose the sense of pleasure that must be associated with it. I will take to reading sessions with Raj and comprehend the character. Once I crack that, I will be able to understand the film's tonality."

Bharuccha assures cinephiles that female actors have rarely been seen portraying the kind of comedy that she will, in the film. "People are not used to seeing films front-lined by women, especially comedies. I am keen to see how Raj presents it. We will shoot in March."

Omung Kumar's directorial venture stars Bharuccha alongside Pavail Gulati, who featured as Taapsee Pannu's husband in the film, Thappad.

