Nushrratt Bharuccha sustains injury on first day of shoot, shares post

Nushrratt Bharuccha is well on her way to resuming shoots and start work on her projects, but it looks like the actress may have to take it a bit easy after injuring her back on the first day of work. Nushrratt shared a couple of photos on Instagram that show her doing some light stretching exercises.

Sharing the first photo, Nushrratt wrote, "Back to work and injured on day 1!!"

The 35-year-old actress has a special appearance in a film titled Jai Mummy Di, and two other projects titled Chhalaang and Hurdang.

Nushrratt shared another photo and wrote, "But gotta power through!" Take a look below:

Well, we do hope her injuries aren't serious and a bit of exercise and rest will get the actress back on track!

Speaking of Chhalaang, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, and is directed by Hansal Mehta, and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar. Zeeshan Ayyub, Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla, Ila Arun, Jatin Sarna are an integral part of the plot.

Chhalaang is an inspirational journey of PT Master Montu (Rajkummar Rao), and humorously addresses the importance of sports education in school curriculum.

